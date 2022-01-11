Mzansi is shook after MacG alleged that Andile Mpisane is smashing Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

The rapper and Shauwn Mkhize's son's names are trending on social media since the rumours about the love trial surfaced during the latest episode of Podcast and Chill

MacG also alleged that the love triangle started when Mufasa smashed Amapiano singer, Kamo Mphela, who was dating the young Royal AM chairman

Cassper Nyovest and Andile Mpisane's names are trending online following the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Andile Mpisane is rumoured to be dating Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama. Image: @casspernyovest, @andilempisane10

MacG alleged that Shauwn Mkhize's son is apparently smashing Mufasa's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. The controversial podcaster also alleged that Andile Mpisane started sleeping with Cass' boo after Mufasa snatched Kamo Mphela from him.

Peeps have been sharing their views on Twitter about the alleged love triangle since MacG dropped the files on his YouTube show.

@Truthte83602973 said:

"Andile Mpisane is busy taking the spotlight from Cassper Nyovest. He bought all the Billiatos at Konka, bought McLaren GT, and now chowing Cassper’s baby mama, Ziyakhala manjeh."

@Ash_stylist96 wrote:

"So basically Andile was supporting his son indirectly by buying all Billiato ko Konka."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Haau so Andile Mpisane might be a father of Cassper's son."

