Andile Mpisane has made an announcement that stunned the masses in Mzansi as they try and figure out how he managed such a booking

The Royal AM chairman shared that he will be an opening act on a US rap tour for artists such as Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Gucci Mane and more

Netizens could not hold back their laughter as they wondered if Shauwn Mkhize's bank account had anything to do with this gig

Andile Mpisane is the talk of the town after announcing that he has booked a major international gig. Mpisane is on the line-up for a US rap tour called Legendz of the Streetz with hip hop heavyweights such as Gucci Mane and Rick Ross. The news brought in some hysterical comments as Mzansi reacts.

Andile Mpisane has Mzansi chuckling after announcing he will be headlining a US rap tour with Rick Ross. Image: @andilempisane10 and @richforver

Andile Mpisane has made history as the first South African to make it onto the line-up of a major rap event in the United States. The news of the Royal AM chairman's achievement was quickly overshadowed by the shock that he was deemed on the same level as Rick Ross and 2Chainz. Peeps took to Twitter to share their reactions and tears were rolling as they tried to make sense of the gig.

@mulisa_sehane asked:

"Did they pay him to perform or did he pay them to perform?"

@Showman181 wrote:

"Thanks MOM."

@yolelwataitai asked:

"How much did he pay to be in the lineup?"

@Nation_HQ's concern is:

"What will he be performing???"

@Thembi_Mokoena tweeted:

"That's the thing with a lot of men out there... When they have the power they need to exercise it. I hardly know Andile as a musician but what can I say..... Money talks."

Andile is not popular for his music but in 2020, SowetanLIVE reported that Mpisane launched his music career as an attempt to step out of his parent's shadows. The celeb makes Gqom music and has always tried to use his songs to show people that he works hard to earn the things he has.

