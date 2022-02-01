Many are almost certain that the rumours about Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy might just be fact after a social media post by her mother-in-law

Shauwn Mkhize shared a video of the Royal AM crew dancing and celebrating after a victorious game and Tamia was looking a little round

The comment section flooded with followers who felt they got the confirmation they needed that MaMkhize's makoti is expecting

A recent video posted by Shauwn Mkhize has many convinced that a baby is on the way for the Mpisanes. Seems like the couple, who surprised Mzansi with a wedding out of the blue, might just be ready to expand their family.

Peeps are convinced congratulations are in order for Tamia and Andile Mpisane after a video with what looks like a baby bump. Image: @tamia_mpisane and @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

The social media detectives are almost certain that they have uncovered Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy. The newlywed raised suspicions of a growing baby bump when Shauwn Mkhize shared a video of the Royal AM family dancing to celebrate a successful match, reports ZAlebs.

In the Instagram video that showed them dancing to their win against Stellenbosch FC, MaMkhizwe's daughter-in-law seemed to have a protruding belly and the case was deemed closed by followers.

@skhanyiso_fanie wrote:

"Our girl is very pregnant here, congratulations mommy."

@nenyit_chiroma said:

"Makoti is preggy."

@alwahmasondo69 commented:

"Congratulate Tamie for me... we cant wait to meet the twins."

TimesLIVE reports that Tamia and Andile are yet to confirm or deny the rumours or whether or not they are ready to start a family after getting hitched in December last year.

