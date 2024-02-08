Record label boss DJ Sbu shared online that he agreed with DJ Maphorisa about music copyright ownership

A video of the legendary music producer sharing his reasons why he agreed with what Madumoney said was posted on Twitter (X)

Many netizens dragged the star on social media, and some said that it was exactly what he did to the late Zahara

Drama has prevailed on social media as DJ Sbu shared his two cents after Mac G put DJ Maphorisa on a blast for exploiting young up-and-coming artists after Madumoney claimed that he could demand copyright ownership as they used his studio and equipment.

DJ Sbu says he agrees with Madumoney

The record label boss and legendary music producer, DJ Sbu, trended all over social media after sharing a video which was posted online of him mentioning that he agrees with DJ Maphorisa saying that he can demand ownership rights should artists use his studio.

The video of the TS Record boss was shared on Twitter (X) by @ThisIsColbert, who wrote:

"Maphorisa is correct Label boss, DJ Sbu weighs in on the Phori, MacG & Prince Kaybee saga. He thoroughly explains music copyright ownership, the Do's & Don'ts..."

Watch the video below:

SA drags DJ Sbu to hell and back

Shortly after netizens watched the video, many of them dragged DJ Sbu, claiming that he must've done the same thing that Phori was doing to Zahara. See some of the comments below:

@thandomasanabo wrote:

"Not surprised that he will say this. It’s unfortunate that he took advantage of his artists because these conversations were not held back then They know that they have to split rights, kodwa they are banking on your limited knowledge as a new artist to exploit you. "

@ProudlyMaseroka questioned:

"So Zahara was right? "

@Geoffrey87Lea said:

"Birds of a feather flock together"

@Dingswayo_N responded:

"This is the greediness that the bible is talking about "

@jacktairo replied:

"He did the same thing to Zahara."

@LesegoM02295088 commented:

"So I guess he didn't have that conversation with Zahara."

