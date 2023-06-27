Cardi B has slammed the cheating rumours her husband Offset circulated about her on social media

The WAP rapper took to Twitter Space and denied the allegation while blasting Offset for "lying"

Global netizens were left on the floor by Cardi B's hilarious response to the serious cheating hearsay

Cardi B has reportedly denied the cheating allegations her husband Offset started on social media.

According to IOL, Offset posted an Instagram story accusing the WAP hitmaker of sleeping with another man. A few hours after the cheating rumours circulated online, Cardi B cleared her name in a Twitter space.

Cardi B says she didn't cheat

Just like how Offset aired their dirty laundry online, Cardi also took to Twitter to deny the cheating allegations. She claimed she's too famous to sleep around, and if she did cheat, the evidence would be all over social media.

Cardi then tried to convince her fans not to believe Offset's infidelity claims. The Bodak Yellow rapper was angered by Offset's cheating allegations and even dished out a few harsh words to him.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

Cardi B reminds Offset of his cheating saga

The Hollywood sweethearts' marriage hasn't been rosy. People reported that a source told them that Offset wasn't faithful to Cardi in their entire relationship. Due to many cheating scandals, Cardi filed for divorce but later backtracked.

While addressing the cheating rumours about her started by Offset, Cardi B also took jabs at her hubby and reminded him of his cheating ways.

“First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Netizens react to Cardi B slamming the cheating rumours Offset started

@ThePopTings shared the Twitter space audio of Cardi B going off on Offset, and netizens couldn't contain their laughter. Others speculated that Offset must love feuds because he recently reunited with Quavo, and now he's publicly beefing with his wife.

@joyofrs said:

"Cardi B is giving offset a tough time "

@nhoodpublicist shared:

"Lmao, she's funny."

@smoothington posted:

"I might be too big of a fan because I said the same thing before hearing this. Cardi is too poppin to cheat."

@DamitaHole replied:

"Not him getting back with Quavo and now beefing with his wife."

@erosbelt commented:

"I'm not going to lie, she kinda ate with that Keyshia cover."

Migos rapper Offset complains Cardi B is always on her phone, calls her out in a viral video

In related news, Briefly News reported that Daily Loud shared a video of Offset and Cardi B on a date and said that he was tired of seeing his wife being on her phone.

In her defence, Cardi said she was looking at the menu. People shared unwavering reactions in the comments section.

