Migos members Quavo and Offset surprised fans at the BET Awards with a reunion performance in tribute to the late rapper Takeoff, who was tragically killed in November 2022

The duo's performance set Twitter ablaze, with fans expressing their excitement and appreciation for the reunion and the tribute to Takeoff's legacy

Many fans were moved to tears by the performance, feeling a sense of collective mourning and happiness

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Offset and Quavo reunited at the BET Awards for a performance in tribute to Takeoff. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Migos members Quavo and Offset surprised fans at the BET Awards as the two reunited to give a performance in tribute to slain rapper Takeoff.

Quavo and Offset had a tribute performance in honour of Takeoff

According to Billboard, the 28-year-old was shot and killed in November 2022. Offset and Quavo's performance set Twitter ablaze as the duo rocked out.

@ThePopTings shared the group's performance with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Offset and Quavo reuniting for Takeoff at the #BETAwards"

Netizen were happy to see the pair together

Fans enjoyed the duo's performance and hope that they may reconcile.

@SwaggboizEnt

"Fire."

@GhostPandaStorm

"Nahh, this is dope "

@LoveIsL28266320 said:

"It was at this moment that the Culture cried collectively. And it was a good cry. #BetAwards2023 #BETAwards"

@Fancy_2LovelyFr tweeted:

"This literally made me wanna just cry in pure happiness and with gratitude. Especially their intro to the performance #RIPRocketman #RIPTakeOff #MigosForever ❤️❤️❤️"

@defclubmix said:

"It's really nice that Offset and Quavo reunited like this, I hope it's permanent."

@_RealBruce said:

"The gang back together again. I guess we can expect another Migos album #BETAwards"

Quavo announces end of Migos in new song Greatness, hip-hop heads share mixed views: “Takeoff was the glue”

Briefly News previously reported on Quavo announcing the end of the Migos.

Quavo reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song, Greatness. The rapper apparently raps about the end of the hip-hop group in his latest drop.

Daily Loud, a popular hip-hop blog, shared that Quavo is now rolling solo following the death of Takeoff. Takeoff was with Quavo when he was shot dead a while back. The two had dropped the group's latest album without the third member, Offset.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News