Offset and Quavo recently reunited for Takeoff's 29th heavenly birthday after they allegedly fought at the Grammys

A snap showing the Migos members wearing white T-shirts with Takeoff's face has been trending on Twitter

Offset and Quavo's fans were over the moon that their faves have finally let go of their rumoured beef to pay tribute to Takeoff

It seems like Offset and Quavo have squashed their beef as they were seen hanging out while celebrating what would have been Takeoff's 29th birthday.

Offset and Quavo's fans were excited after their faves were seen celebrating Takeoff's birthday in a trending picture. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Billboard reports that Takeoff lost his life while attending an afterparty at Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Months after the tragic passing, Offset and Quavo put their differences aside and got together to celebrate his birthday on 18 June.

Picture of Offset and Quavo celebrating Takeoff's birthday trends

Twitter blogger @SaycheeseDGTL dropped a snap showing Offset and Quavo standing beside each other, conversing. The besties sported white T-shirts with Takeoff's face as a tribute to the man that completed their iconic music trio Migos.

Offset and Takeoff's fans relieved they were spotted together

Peeps rushed to the comments saying they were happy to witness their faves mend their brotherhood.

@duecee___ said:

"Nobody wins when it comes to family feuds! I Love this, and I'm praying for their healing!"

@amppigg shared:

"I'm happy to see that they were together. I hate when family beefs bra."

@Cambostotle posted:

"This brought a huge smile to my face."

@cliff_eastwood replied:

"I'm glad they could come together to celebrate Takeoff's birthday, but Offset looks like he's not trying to hear any of what Quavo is talking about."

@LopezGera21 commented:

"I hope whatever dispute they had is squashed."

@purerarity also said:

"This is good but sad. Rip Takeoff."

Offset and Quavo's beef reportedly started at the Grammys

According to Daily Mail, Offset and Quavo started not seeing eye to eye after they had a misunderstanding about TakeOff's Grammy tribute.

The news publication claimed that the argument turned physical moments before Quavo hit the Grammy's stage to perform his hit Without You as a tribute to TakeOff. The stars reportedly beat each other up because Quavo didn't want Offset to perform with him as instructed by the Grammy organisers.

The backstage fight became so messy that Offset's wife, Cardi B, had to intervene and calm them down. Since then, Offset and Quavo were hardly spotted together until recently for TakeOff's birthday.

Source: Briefly News