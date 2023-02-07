Quavo and Offset allegedly got into a physical altercation at the Grammys just before Takeoff's tribute

Quavo was about to perform his song Without You in honour of Takeoff when he and Offset allegedly exchanged blows

Takeoff was shot dead in November 2022 after he and Quavo dropped a Migos album without Offset and many social media users slammed Quavo and Offset for disrespecting Takeoff

Quavo and Offset reportedly exchanged blows before Takeoff's tribute at the 65th Grammys. The Migos members apparently got into a physical altercation minutes before Quavo performed his single Without You in honour of Takeoff.

Takeoff died in 2022. He was shot dead in November last year. The New York Post reports that Quavo and Offset got into a heated argument and got physical just before Takeoff's tribute.

Daily Loud also took to Twitter and reported that the two Migos rappers, who are related, got into a physical altercation on Sunday night.

Hip-hop heads react to the news of Quavo and Offset's alleged fight

Rap fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the alleged fight between the two members of Migos. Some denied that they fought while others slammed them for disrespecting Takeoff.

@NikkiWade_30 wrote:

"Not true."

@Myxtique_ said:

"These two can't even respect their dead friend, Takeoff. I am genuinely curious to know what and how the both of them reason."

@ManaakiJr commented:

"Offset was seen a few hours before the incident and boom! he wasn't with them when it all went down. It all makes sense now. still can't believe we lost the best trio in the industry. RIP Takeoff."

@AmberSadae wrote:

"I’m not mad at 'em, they’ve been humbly quiet for a min it was bound to happen."

@bames_barden said:

"It’s Quavo fault he died."

@I_mBlanca commented:

"I don't like Quavo, he is selfish and always wants things to be about him and it was about Takeoff. It would be more touching if Offset got into the stage too."

@SydneyBagz wrote:

"Takeoff was the gorilla glue bonding these folks. They can't seem to get it together after his death. Such a pity."

@SaskiaSlovotski added:

"I get that but you have to remember Q & Take did an interview not too long before he died and they said they see themselves as a duo and believe in loyalty - implying Offset wasn’t. We don’t know what he did behind the scenes. Apparently Set slept with Q’s girl Saweetie at the time so."

