Offset complains Cardi B is always on her phone.

Source: UGC

Daily Loud took to Twitter and shared a video of Migos rapper, Offset, and his wife Cardi B on a date. Captioning the video, the online blog wrote:

"Offset tired of Cardi B using her iPhone during their dates "

In the video, Offset is heard saying:

"Going on a date with you, you also gotta go on a date with Apple ( referring to Cardi's phone)"

In her defense, Cardi said she was looking at the menu. People have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions. @ExSocialite7 said:

"How is she looking at the menu when the actual menu is under her hand "

@IAmDemiLucara commented:

"Never use my phone around people though especially when I'm on a date or if I'm inviting somebody over for company I feel like that's the rudest thing that you can do but she said she was looking at the menu so I don't know paper menu work."

@VoijaDave wrote:

"Phones down during dates or ima call for the check quick "

@This_Dice:

"Bro she cardi b, she can't live a minute without online media, girls like her just ain't dating type, she using her phone while you on date shows she don't respect you. You of all persons should know how that works."

