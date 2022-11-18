Police Minister Bheki Cele said he is furious after his cell number was leaked on social media by whistle-blower Patricia Mashale

He called for citizens to stop abusing his number and said they were preventing “serious calls” from coming through

Citizens have no interest in hearing what the minister has to say and are continuing to troll him and are now mocking his comments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Mzansi has been trolling Police Minister Bheki Cele who admitted that he was furious after his cell number was leaked on social media by whistle-blower Patricia Mashale.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is fed-up with the amount of calls he has been receiving after his number was leaked. Image: Esa Alexander & Martin Rhodes

Source: Getty Images

He called for citizens to stop abusing his number and said they prevented “serious calls” from coming through.

Cele said his phone’s temperature went up due to the sheer number of calls. However, citizens are not hearing what the minister has to say.

He added that citizens have been calling and cutting the call when he picks up. Here’s how social media users feel about the situation:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Simangele MaDlamini Ndlovu said:

“I love my Country shame we use every opportunity we get to have fun just imagine calling the country’s police General in Iran.”

Thabang Mogul Mnisi commented:

“His police are asking us for cool drinks it must not stop ringing coke is expensive these days.”

Teekay Moreri wrote:

“We are going to email him if he keeps on complaining like this.”

Mkhacani Wa Ka Tshungu posted:

“Tell him there’s a crime scene and the media cameras are rolling, he’ll be there in no time.”

Morongwa Mangope stated:

“Please keep texting and calling him. He must feel the pressure.”

Tony Fernandez added:

“Keep him awake 24/7, like we must sleep with one eye open to protect our families. Time he earns his big bucks.”

Mashale shared a screenshot of her call log after Cele claimed he had never met her during a television interview. Along with the post she said she would expose his lies.

However, the police minister said his doors are open to speaking with Mashale, according to TimesLIVE,

SAPS whistle-blower plans to expose high-level police officers, survives assassination attempts

Briefly News also reported a whistle-blower who has information that implicates several high-ranked South African Police Service (SAPS) members is fearful for her life.

The former Free State SAPS administrative clerk, Patricia Morgan-Mashale, who blew the whistle on police corruption, has yet to receive government protection.

She has been in hiding since February and has survived two assassination attempts. According to SABC News, Morgan-Mashale was also fired from her job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News