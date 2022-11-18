President Ramaphosa thanked Mzansi for showing him love on his 70th birthday, but most peeps wanted to poke fun instead

South Africans were somewhat divided when it came to giving him well wishes, considering the state of the country

Not all Mzansi folk poked fun, and some of them continued their thanks, but others were quick to share their criticisms

Cyril Ramaphosa took to the socials to thank South Africans for showing him love on his 70th birthday, but all Mzansi peeps didn't share the sentiments.

President Ramaphosa thanked peeps for the birthday wishes, but some were interested in poking fun and criticising him. Images: Thierry Monasse, Betsie Van der Meer/ Getty Images

The thanks came through a Twitter post where he thanked the nation in multiple languages to his more than 2 million followers. @CyrilRamaphosa's message wasn't well received by most people, but some were sweet to him.

The current state of the nation

The criticisms hurled at the president focus solely on the many issues that the country faces. Mass unemployment plagues the youth, crime runs rampant and corrupt officials from his party have been implicated in scandals involving mismanagement and maladministration.

These issues inspired many of the comments South Africans joked about, while others were more specific and critical. See the comments below:

@MsimekiAmson said:

"I personally love you Mr. President, keep doing the good work for our country."

@krugersville asked:

"When are you stepping down?"

@just_esihle posted:

@ItumelengTsapi mentioned:

"I hope you also see the outpouring calls for you to step down and enjoy your dollars in peace without selling us."

@Tshire_Lehobye commented:

"Just to rain on your parade...I believe we all do get birthday wishes. However, You should be deeply distraught by the appalling conditions of our state and outpouring of outcry and concerns of the citizens of this nation."

@MelloeT shared:

@NcedoTelem said:

"We don't want do luvhuwa chief we want Eskom to function, wena you don't experience this cz your Phala Phala farm isn't affected, the businesses of our people are dying chief wena u luvhuwa nga maand."

@Nyekojuuko mentioned:

"Happy belated birth day Mr President. Live to serve S/ Africa next term."

@DavidMVM commented:

"We are on stage 4 Chief."

