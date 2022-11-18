One shook Mzansi man almost fell over backwards when he paid R600 for 64.3kWh of electricity

Twitter user @keepprayingbro took to social media to show how he had been robbed

The people of SA feel the man got taken by Eskom, while others tried to find a logical explanation

Eskom has really made electricity a luxury in Mzansi. Never mind the daily loadshedding, one man paid R600 for 64.3kWh of electricity – that is insane!

Twitter user @keepprayingbro droppef R600 for 64.3kWh of electricity and got heart pulpitations. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Prepaid meters have definitely made it easier for people to control their electricity consumption, however, there are still a lot of things that don’t add up. Like paying R600 for 64.3kWh of electricity.

Twitter user @keepprayingbro shared his prepaid electricity token slip, showing that he paid R600 for 64.3kWh of electricity. Something has to be wrong here!

“Nahhhhh w*f is this ”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the electricity debarkle

While some are sure this is just another way Eskom is robbing the citizens of Mzanis, others gave some logical explanations. However, no matter the explination, this is still ludicris.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Naledi1818 said:

“R9,4 per kWh means you are a heavy user but opted for option A, instead of B. So nothing untoward here. Just chose the correct tariff.”

@Siyabashaya said:

“Daylight robbery. Or maybe you forgot to pay municipal rates. A lot municipalities simply recover it from your next pre-paid recharge.”

@Lu_vuyolwethu said:

“R200 gives me those units.”

@uMkhabela said:

“At this rate you have no reason not to rob them back.”

@msgsillie said:

“You get more units when you but electricity first week of the month.”

@ReginaldSimphi5 said:

Mzansi man left in shock as landlady sends him a mere R10 electricity when his units ran out

In related news, Briefly News reported that electricity has become a luxury. Between Eskom and stingy landlords, one young man might be turning to candles as permanent fixtures, LOL.

With loadshedding, constant power outages and electricity costing an arm and a leg, some Mzansi citizens would prefer if they’d just shut it off completely.

Twitter user @Real_Stevemalt was out of units so he contacted his landlady, and was not prepared for what she was about to present him. A mere R10 electricity is all our guy got and he had no words.

