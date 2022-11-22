The cost of living in Mzansi has the people wondering when bread will become a luxury item

Twitter user @Zickiie_S paid R19.29 for one loaf of bread and she had to take a minute to process

The people of SA are shocked by the price of basic food items and see no hope for the future

One woman took to the Twitter streets after paying almost R20 for one loaf of bread. The cost of living is crippling people and there doesn’t seem to be a doughnut at the end of the tunnel either.

Gone are the days when coin money was enough for bread. Basic items are breaking the bank and it is leaving many people stressed.

Twitter user @Zickiie_S could not believe that one loaf of bread almost costs a whole R20 note! Sis paid R19.29 and had to take a few deep breaths.

“Fact that bread is R19.29 doesn't sit well with me. Why can't they make it R15 at least ”

The people of Mzansi shed tears of the cost of food

While it is clear that sis was buying the “nice bread”, it was still a shocker to many. Others took to the comment section to express their disbelief in the price of various basic items. Soon enough bread is going to become a luxury item. ‘Ish is getting real!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Devual1 said:

“Brown Bread is subsidized. R5 at Cambridge/Shoprite. You want Albany bread to be cheap? you must as well ask for Nike and BMWs to be cheap too”

@Waltersonboy said:

“Some of us are no longer shocked, phela at some point in our lives, we bought a loaf of very hot fresh bread for 9 cents, 11 cents, R1.20♂️ the rest is history as they say”

@NicklasGamers said:

“Yeast, be raising the price of the bread instead of the size of the bread.”

@re_njoro said:

“Yoh, just yesterday I bought a blue ribbon loaf for R25.”

@Lwazi1818 said:

“Hhayi a slab of chocolate is R19.99 hhayi bo... not a big one...normal size I was shocked.”

@Muzlam41 said:

Food prices go up by 14% compared to last year as petrol price set to decrease

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are paying R586.39 more for a household basket compared to September 2021, according to the Household Affordability Index report. The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) released the findings on Tuesday, 29 September.

The report indicates that citizens are paying almost 14% more for basic groceries than last year. Prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, and the Northern Cape were used to track the information.

PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams said that fuel and global food prices have come down for the past three months, but South Africans have not seen the same drop. He believes the high prices are due to a lack of transparency in the local food value chains, according to TimesLIVE.

