Nigerian legend Mr Ibu's family has announced his burial in June, three months after his death in March 2024

The five-day event will include a high-profile match, Mr Ibu's Night with a candlelight procession, a Christian Wake-Keep, and a church thanksgiving service

The Okafor family invites all to join in honouring Mr Ibu's legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness

Late Nollywood legend John "Mr Ibu" Okafor's family is finally making arrangements for his burial following the news of his death. The family's spokesperson issued a detailed statement on social media.

Nigerian star Mr Ibu will be buried in June following his death in March. Image: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

Mr ibu to be laid to rest three months after his death

It's been weeks since Mr Ibu's death, and his family has broken their silence about his burial. The star died on 2 March 2024 at Evercare Hospital in Lekki.

According to Pulse News, Mr Ibu's brother Sunday Okafor issued a statement on behalf of the family announcing the Mr Ibu In London star's burial. Per the statement, the veteran actor will receive a befitting sendoff which will last five days. He said:

"The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness.

"We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the 28th of June 2024. Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon."

What to expect at Mr Ibu's five-day burial event

Mr Ibu's family has put together a lavish event to make sure that the late legend is honoured with a send-off fit for a king.

The itinerary for the ceremony honouring the deceased actor includes a high-profile match on 25 June, followed by Mr Ibu's Night on 26 June.

On 27 June, a Christian Wake-Keep will be at the actor's house, leading to the burial on 28 June. The five-day ceremony will conclude with a church thanksgiving service on 30 June.

