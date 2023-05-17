MaBlerh has received appreciation for hosting the reunion special of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 3

The positive feedback came after the second episode of the Showmax reality TV show's reunion special aired

Mzansi praised MaBlerh for not taking sides, which is in contrast to what many believed he did in part 1 of the reunion special

Mzansi appears to have changed its tune regarding MaBlerh being the worst person to host The Real Housewives of Durban reunion special.

MaBlerh has thanked 'The Real Housewives of Durban' viewers for showing him love after part 2 of the reunion special aired. Image: @mablerh

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, when the second part of the Showmax show's Season 3 reunion special aired, many fans took to social media to give MaBlerh his flowers.

Mzansi lauds MaBlerh after the RHOD reunion special premiered

This positive reaction came after many RHOD viewers claimed that MaBlerh was "biased" towards Sorisha Naidoo in part one. Many viewers didn't like how her utterly "dismissed" cast members like Nonku Williams.

However, the celebrity defended himself, stating that they should wait for part 2, which according to viewers, he did a good job.

@joy_zelda said:

"Can we appreciate MaBlerh for his brilliant Presenting? He never chose any side but gave us the content we signed up for. His relevant questions for each one made us learn more about each lady. Let's give him his Flowers #RHODurbanReunion"

@NtseboJessica shared:

"He left no stone unturned. He provided us with the answers we needed without being biased or giving any lady preferential treatment. I hope to see Mablerh on my screen again!"

@MaZuluOmuhlez posted:

"I underestimated MaBlerh, but he actually delivered. He deserves to host all Real Housewives reunions. Showmax needs to keep him. Mablerh came prepared and understood the assignment."

@Lakeson4 replied:

"MaBlerh did an amazing job #RHODurbanReunion"

MaBlerh appreciates the love from RHOD fans

Taking to Twitter as many people trended his name, MaBlerh acknowledged everyone's praise. He said he did everything possible to grill the ladies and make them take accountability for their messy behaviour throughout the show's latest season.

MaBlerh tweeted:

"I did my best. Okunye kungaphezu kwamandla ami. #RHODurban #RHODurbanReunion"

Reacting to MaBlerh's post, Mzansi continued to laud him for his amazing work on RHOD Season 3's reunion special.

