MaBlerh bagged a gig as the host of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion show that will be aired soon

The radio and TV personality will be discussing the drama that unfolded in season 3 with the housewives

Some fans of the show who loved Phat Joe's hosting said he should have been given the job again

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has wrapped up, and fans eagerly await the reunion show.

Showmax hires MaBlerh as RHOD reunion host

Showmax announced that MaBlerh is the new host and will follow in the footsteps of Donovan Goliath and Phat Joe, who held the position in the previous seasons.

Showmax recently set up a poll for viewers to guess who the RHOD host should and names like Laurence Maleka and Naledi Mallela kept popping up. According to ZAlebs, no one mentioned MaBlerh, who was also the host of The Real Housewives of Gqebherha season 1.

MaBlerh spoke the gig into existence when he tweeted that he wanted to host the popular reality TV show in February 2022. See the tweet below:

Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban discuss host of reunion show

Sithole M Nkosinutty mentioned:

"I hope he watched the show because wow. That's where its gets boring when the host saw clips, not the whole show."

Noxolo Motha Shabalala posted:

"He will definitely deliver."

Mokgadi Sweetness Makgoshing

"We just want Phat Joe please."

Gaone Maps Garogwe asked:

"Phat Joe is still not available?"

Promise Mngomezulu said:

"Phat Joe please or Vusi Thwala."

