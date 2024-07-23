Hip Hop star Gigi Lamayne has given fans the front-row seat to her personal life with her exclusive platform, Gigiverse

The rapper and reality TV star said her fans will get to experience her in a a raw and unscripted way

Gigi Lamayne partnered with Vodacom to give fans this app, and she will be giving them a look into her career

Fans of rap star Gigi Lamayne will be getting a front-row seat to her personal life and career as she has launched her very own app.

Gigi Lamayne fans will get exclusive content into her personal life with Gigiverse. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Rapper Gigi Lamayne announces new app

Love and Hip Hop reality star Gigi Lamayne has announced a new, online exclusive app for her fans to indulge in her personal life. The rapper named her exclusive platform Gigiverse, where fans will get to experience her in an unscripted way.

Gigi Lamayne held a launch party, which she shared a video of on her Instagram pages. Gigi partnered with Vodacom, where network users can enter a USSD code to subscribe.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You asked for Gigis Reality, and we have delivered! #GigiVerse is a new insight into the drama, life and times of yours truly, and it's raw, unscripted and breaks all the RULES. Follow me while I work hard and play harder! Exclusive content like Never Before."

Watch the video below:

Fans cannot wait for the platform

Netizens expressed excitement for Gigi's new platform and congratulated her.

engineer_kenny03 mentioned:

"Wow amazing."

sbk_da_future_0.4 added:

"This is so inspiring wish to work with you Queen."

ptesia_empire_offical

"This is interesting. I am looking forward to it."

nazar_musa01 shared:

"Amazing lets goo."

justmokati said:

"Gigi been legendary these other female MCs can pause and carry their ponytails."

Gigi Lamayne releases elections awareness freestyle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne created a freestyle titled Please Fix, which addresses the importance of voting in the General Election 2024. The rapper highlighted youth unemployment and other societal issues in her song, which she shared on Instagram.

The star's message asks the youth to make wise decisions when voting on 29 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News