Anele Mdoda recently took to social media and told people the type of employer while speaking up for underpaid workers

The radio personality opened up about how she does not like to see employees being exploited in the workplace

Online users were impressed after Anele Mdoda described how kind she is to helpers in her home

Anele Mdoda made a good impression on netizens after sharing something on her heart. The media star said she loves ensuring all her staff are comfortable.

Anele Mdoda shared how she treats her helpers while advocating for underpaid waiters. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda told people that she does not like seeing workers still struggling on the job. Many people were impressed by her take on being an employer.

Anele Mdoda treats employees with care

In a post on X, Anele said he hates to see employees struggling with necessities especially when it comes to transport coming to work. She said she makes sure that all her helpers' transport is covered. She said in a post:

I cover that. It’s not their fault they live so far from where they work..”

SA impressed by Anele Mdoda

People commented on the post, raving about how generous Anele is. Many also discussed the crisis of employees needing transportation.

@moozir commented:

"The fact that our public transport is so poor is a biting indictment, especially since the less affluent live so far away from places of work. Public transport has deteriorated, taxis came in to answer that issue but have been part of the further decline."

@Sledge_Master01 wondered:

"Why don't restaurants pay their waiters well? So that we don't have to be held captive and manipulated to pay people who are not giving us free food?"

@officialtwinny said:

"Nothing breaks my heart more than restaurants that pay below minimum wage, require waiters to buy their uniforms, fine waiters for lost or broken cutlery and don’t register employees for UIF."

@KingDon_za argued:

"Why can't we have the restaurant pay their employees more, and if not, we boycott them? How about that instead of involving the government in private sector things where individuals benefit multi-millions every year but never share with the people that make them those millions"

@hlubizer detailed:

"I tip in cash after different waiters told me they often struggle to get their tips from bosses. They sometimes ask silly questions like 'What did you do to get this amount?'"

Source: Briefly News