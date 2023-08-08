The Blueberry Beacon buzzed with excitement as a lively Bumblebee mascot danced to the tune of Mnike

A TikTok video of the dance went viral, with thousands of people amused by the unique Mzansi twist on the beloved character

Netizens gave the performer rave reviews for nailing performance in the costume that looked heavy and hot

A Bumblebee mascot danced to 'Mnike' at Blueberry Beacon. Image: @ghostgenerator

Source: TikTok

A joyful spectacle unfolded at Blueberry Beacon in Johannesburg as a lively Bumblebee mascot entertained a crowd of eager children.

Mnike dance performance unites kids and parents

Grooving to the amapiano hit song Mnike, the mascot's dance moves were so captivating that even the adults got caught up in the excitement.

Laughter and cheers filled the air as the mascot's lit dance routine hyped the kids

Bumblebee mascot's dance goes viral

The performance was posted on TikTok by @ghostgenerator and became a viral sensation among netizens with 765 000 views.

Many showered the South African version of the beloved Transformers character with love in the comments. Some said they'd be visiting the establishment to experience the fun in person

Watch the video below:

Bumblebee mascot amuses TikTokkers

@just_pheladi said:

"I'm calling Optimus Prime."

@cayle_mboto posted:

"South Africa shocks me every day."

@melissa_ncube shared:

"My son still thinks Bumble Bee is a monster.He was crying half of the time.KONKA FOR KIDS."

@justicesokhela added:

"I'm an adult but I wanna go watch Bumblebee."

@mjneyo asked:

"Bathong why are the parents sounding more hyped?"

@janeta_n mentioned:

"This is getting outta hand."

@kirahstemmet wrote:

"SA transformers."

@keorapetse12 said:

"I remember when it used to be Spiderman. "

SA woman plugs parents with “Konka” for kids blueberry square in Joburg: “Every child deserves to experience”

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman showed her kids having the best time at a place she jokingly dubbed as Konka for little children

She shared the plug on her TikTok page and urged parents to take their kids there. The video shows children packed at Blueberry Square and having fun with movie and TV characters like Bumblebee and Peppa Pig.

Source: Briefly News