Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune, his wife Sphelele Makhunga and their family celebrated Christmas Day in beautiful photos

The Khune family joined the trend and wore their matching pyjamas on Christmas Day

The adorable pictures left Mzansi on their feels, with many celebrating with the Khune family and their favourite goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune and his family shared pictures of them celebrating Christmas in matching pyjamas. Images: Facebook/ @Itumeleng Khune, Pexels/ @Frans van Heerden

Source: UGC

South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs soccer star, Itumeleng Khune, and his family joined in the trend of celebrating Christmas in matching pyjamas.

In an Instagram post, Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, shared adorable pictures of them celebrating Xmas in matching pyjamas.

Sphelele captioned the post:

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from Me and Mine❤️"

Many Instagram users commented on the post, showing love for Itumeleng Khune and his family.

Fans show the Khune family love

@paulkhitsane said:

"I love Itu too much so I love you too. I love you as one."

@weslidennm2 commented:

"Merry Christmas our Khosi legend❤️ one boy please, one last ride brother."

@vukile_francis shared:

"Merry Christmas our No.1, still proud of you."

@ndabezitha322gmail.com6 commented:

"Uthando nokuthula emndenini, merry Xmas, keeper."

@2012okhe said:

"Merry Christmas, my bears. You are looking good. Mrs Khune, thank you for supporting your husband, you are one of a kind. Keep up the good work ❤️❤️"

@thabos_mohaswa shared:

"Merry Christmas, Sir Khune and your family."

@sissy_gambushe commented:

"My faves ❤️"

Kaizer Chiefs suspend club captain Itu Khune

Briefly News previously reported that Khune landed in hot water. The top South African football player was demoted and suspended temporarily following misconduct allegations.

Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement on their X page on Thursday, 7 December 2023, announcing the results of their investigation.

"As Kaizer Chiefs, we believe in applying corrective measures to achieve personal growth, and we are committed to providing the necessary support to Itumeleng during this period. Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.

"The team remains focused on the upcoming fixtures and the continued pursuit of excellence. We have full confidence in our players and coaching staff to maintain our high standards and achieve success in Khune's absence."

Source: Briefly News