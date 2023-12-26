Actress Ntando Duma hilariously responded to claims of her being poor

South African actress Ntando Duma finds herself trending on social media after rumours about her and her financial state were made by Musa Khawula.

Ntando responds to claims of her being poor

The former Rhythm City star Ntando Duma made headlines recently online after she responded to claims of her being poor. The controversial gossipmonger Khawula not so long ago spread rumours about the TV personality, claiming that she is now broke.

Musa posted a photo of Duma celebrating Christmas and wrote:

"Ntando Duma giving poor Christmas."

See the post below:

Shortly after the post trended on social media, Ntando Duma responded to his claim and wrote:

"Hawu nkosi yam anginaMali ngenzeni Musa?"

See the post below:

Netizens applaud Ntando Duma

After the post went viral and Ntando hilariously responded to Musa's claims, many netizens flooded her comment section. They applauded her for how she handled and responded to him, and others also complimented her looks. See some of the responses below:

@YayaRSA wrote:

"Iyona engekho. Kodwa Ntando."

@Queen_Tsholo8 said:

"Musa tjoooo."

@KgomotsoTlhapan shared:

"I like it when you guys respond to Musa like this."

@Just_Itu06 responded:

"I love the response."

@SkhumbuAustin complimented:

"Ay umuhle."

@Tumimaine1 commented:

"Mara this lady she so beautiful outside."

@frvrsanj replied:

"I respect people who don’t take loya hlanyo seriously."

@sandile_ndala mentioned:

"Thank you for not taking it to heart. I love people like you."

@uThembisa joked:

"Lol, atleast you had a tree ntombi."

Ntando Duma confirms working on a kids’ project

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when Ntando Duma shared her plans to open Sibahle Siyakhula, she caused a stir on social media.

They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche. Ntando told TshisaLIVE that something was brewing, with her daughter's name, Sibahle, plastered all over it.

