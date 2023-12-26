Gossipmonger Musa Khawula blasted media influencer Mihlali Ndamase on social media

This comes after Musa shared a picture of Mihlali's lover Leeroy Sidambe spending Christmas with his family

The controversial Khawula also questioned the whereabouts of the Youtuber

Mihlali Ndamase spends her Christmas without her lover Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @mihlalii_n

Social media influencer and Youtuber Mihlali Ndamase found herself being dragged by Musa Khawula on social media recently.

Musa Khawula blasts Mihlali Ndamase

Seems like the bad blood between controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula and Mihlali Ndamase is far from over as Khawula blasted the Youtuber not so long ago on social media.

The blogger recently posted a trending picture of businessman and Ndamase's lover Leeroy Sidambe having a joll time with his 'real' family on Christmas day without the influencer.

Musa then captioned the photo:

"Leeroy Sidambe celebrating Christmas with his real family. Where is mihlali ndamase? jokes write themselves."

See the post below:

Netizens question Mihlali's whereabouts

Shortly after the gossipmonger shared the image of Leeroy and his family on his Twitter (X) page, many netizens flooded the comment section and questioned the whereabouts of Mihlali and some specu;ated that maybe she was the one taking the picture or she was at the back where no one can see her. see some of the comments below:

@mczmot said:

"Maybe she was the camera woman."

@blythlie thought:

"Maybe she’s in the back and you just can’t see her."

@DjManimo wrote:

"Maybe she took the pic."

@Mrskillmonger1 questioned:

"What if she's the one who took the picture?"

@Mam_Lisah asked:

"Why would Mihlali celebrate Christmas with Leeroy’s family?"

@_Dlamini24 mentioned:

"You know Mihlali she cares about the money nothing else."

@ParisPhogole responded:

"Probably taking the pic hle Musa yoh."

Mihlali scores ad campaign with international perfume brand

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase stunned in her new advert with luxury perfume brand Jean Paul Gaultier. This was for their Gaultier Divine perfume which, according to Mihlali, embodies women's feminity.

Mihlali Ndamase stunned her social media users when she posted the advert on Instagram. It was refreshing to see Mihlali trending for something positive for once as she posted that ad amid uproar over her interview on Unfollowed.

Source: Briefly News