A little girl went viral on TikTok after talking about her ethnicity, and it got many online people's attention

The TikTok video of the child talking about being Indian and living in the KZN area was hilarious to some

Online users were raving about the little girl who gave a thorough deep dive into her interesting background

A little Indian girl in South Africa talked to people about her ethnicity. The little girl's video left people amused.

A kid in Durban said she is Zulu and Indian in a TikTok video explaining her identity. Image: TikTok / @thephillipfamily / Getty Images / FG Trade

Source: TikTok

The video of the child has got more than 40,000 likes. There were more than 600 comments from people discussing the team she made up to describe herself.

Indian girl based in KZN makes people laugh

A TikTok video on a family account, @thephilipfamily, shows an Indian girl describing what it's like to live in South Africa. In the video, she explained that she loves South Africa more than India and other quirks, and she has been "Zulindian".

The kid said she speaks Zulu better than Tamil and knows when people gossip about her in isiZulu. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about little girl

Netizens were amused little girl's declaration about being part Zulu as an Indian in South Africa. Online users left sweet comments for the kid.

sorry nehh said:

"She is a Zulindian, of course she is very beautiful and is loved by all of Southern Africa."

Ndonie2.0 added:

"Zulindian of course people are upset because you are fabulous."

tholi_ngcobo98 laughed:

"The way you say Zulindian."

nobuhletshabalal23 added:

"Awww she's the cutest zulindian ever."

Juliete commented:

"Zulindian, we love you too baby."

South Africa fascinated by others

Mzansi always loves to see people from different cultures. One woman fascinated people after showing that she can speak one of South Africa's most spoken languages.

Boy cries thinking he failed, pranks amuse SA

Briefly News previously reported that one child was eager to find out if he would make it to the next grade. His family had different ideas as they pranked him.

The video got over 12,000 likes, as the little boy's anxiety was obvious. The comments were filled with people cracking jokes about the kid.

Netizens were touched after seeing how much the kid cared about school. Peeps noticed the kid did well despite not attending school for 32 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News