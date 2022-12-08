The search efforts for the missing churchgoers swept away by a surprise flash flood in the Jukskei river continues

Rescue services are looking for a three-month-old baby who is believed to be among the victims of the Jukskei River baptism tragedy

The death toll rose to 15 when rescuers found the body of a woman 3 km from where the incident happened

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue services continue the search for the churchgoers swept away by flash floods during a baptism in the Jukskei River. Among the victims still missing is a baby who rescuers are still searching for.

Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that rescue services were dedicating the 6th day of the search to find the baby, who is believed to be three months old.

The freak accident occurred on Saturday, 3 December, when approximately 30 churchgoers gathered in the river and were subsequently swept away by strong currents, EWN reported.

The death toll grew to 15 on Wednesday, 7 December, when the search and rescue team found a woman suspected to be part of the victims. The woman was found in Innisfree Park in Sandton, about 3km away from where the baptism took place over the weekend, TimesLIVE reported.

While rescuers continue to search for the missing congregants, the man who presided over the baptism and allegedly survived is nowhere to be seen. The Citizen reported Kind Kupe, a Zimbabwean national, was last seen on Saturday after the tragic incident.

South Africans react to the Jukssei River tragedy

South Africans are calling for the missing pastor who presided over the baptism to be criminally charged.

@ngema_mthoko asked:

"Has anyone explained how this happened?"

@kg_lenyora questioned:

"Everyone knows and everyone can see that this river flows of dirty water from drains, what kind of holiness can be found from dirty water?"

@ntshosholozi suggested:

"Some people must be charged for murder. I total agree with @PaulKagame when he closed various religious institutions in #Rwanda."

@CThandazagirl added:

"May their souls rest in peace.Condolences to the families."

@OfJoburg claimed:

"The pastor must be criminally charged. There is precedent in the unfortunate scholar drowning a few years back."

