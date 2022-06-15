Siya Kolisi is turning a year older this week and Rachel has taken the opportunity to troll him online as much as possible, LOL

Rachel posted a video showing Siya wearing one of her outfits, barley and claimed that it is payback time

The people of Mzansi live for the quirky romance Rachel and Siya share and flooded the comment section with laughter

Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s love is infectious! With Siya turning 31 on Thursday, 16 June 2022, Rachel felt it was only fitting to start with the embarrassing pictures and video’s now. She shared one of Siya busting the seams of one of her dresses and the people of Mzansi were broken.

Siya Kolisi is turning a year older this week and Rachel has taken the opportunity to troll him online as much as possible, LOL. Image: Instagram / @rachelkolisi

There is no denying that Siya and Rachel are the definitions of best friends before lovers. Their quirky romance is EVERYTHING and also what has the nation swooning over them.

Rachel took to Instagram with a clip that show her in a gorgeous mustard yellow dress and nude braided shoes… and then, bam! the scene changes and Siya is in the outfit, barely, strutting his stuff. It is his big toe only fitting in the shoes for us!

“Celebrating bestie all week this week! Y’all know that means PAYBACK.

“31 on Thursday and he never looked better

“Love ya @siyakolisi ”

The people of Mzansi scream over this clip and Rachel’s pure brilliance

Rachel and Siya’s understanding to prank and troll one another is life! People loved seeing this clip and took to the comment section to thank Rachel for sharing it. LOL, our guy is such a team player.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@nina.j.couture said:

“Model #2 - sure.. straight to the RUNWAY (just a little bit adjustment round the shoulders + waist)!”

@itsmindloz said:

“the shoes sent me.”

@shazmatazzy said:

“No manpeople looking at me funny in the office for laughing so loud.”

@moyeni_lodge said:

“ Such a good sport !!! ✋”

@bronwyn07claesson said:

“Brilliant our captain is too pretty hey ”

