Rachel Kolisi was not about to let some false media claims get her down, so she silenced them with humour

The beaut shot a hilarious clip of toy cars, claiming that is the bunch of boujee whips the media was talking about

The people of Mzansi are living for Rachel’s energy and let her know that this clip made their entire week

Rachel Kolisi has a golden sense of humour. Instead of trying to debunk ridiculous claims made by the media, the stunner helped make the statement true in the most hilarious way.

Rachel Kolisi had the people of Mzansi busting over her response to a false claim made by the media. Image: Instagram / rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The Kolisis might be celebrities, however, they live a humble lifestyle and do not feel the need to live above their means, despite what media personnel like to claim.

Rachel saw a statement which said that she and Siya own a bunch of boujee whips, so she got some of her son’s toy cars and made it a reality. There is no better way to deal with false information than to debunk it with a good laugh.

Filming a brilliantly funny clip, Rachel showed off her actual car and then proceeded to open her garage to a line of toy cars, claiming that is what the media mean by “several high-end cars,” LOL!

“Technically they weren’t wrong ”

The people of Mzansi stop breathing from laughing so hard at Rachel’s sassy clip

Rachel’s response was everything! The people of Mzansi love her vibe and could not stop watching the clip. Her choice of song was on point and her humour is next level. We love it!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@_lost_and_being_found said:

“Oh No you didn't. Great response”

@joshwideawake said:

“You should have shown them the others you have hidden away in the kids toy box! I guess there’s no need to flex to hard! Great response.”

@vuyokazik said:

“Dzaaam right you have more! Where is that your box mama!”

@ingandu said:

“You have to tell us how you do it ... Me I also want lol”

@ant.79_ said:

“Let the haters talk! You and Siya deserve it all and more!!! God willing your garage will be worth quadruple that in time to come! ”

Source: Briefly News