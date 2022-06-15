Someone took a picture of a signboard which stated the name of the local primary school was Klipdrift

The picture was shared on social media out of pure disbelief as Klipdrift is widely known as an alcoholic beverage in Mzansi, not a school

People ran wild with the school’s name, giving all sorts of hilarious reasons for the reason of the name

Klippies and coke is one of the national drinks of South Africa. So, when people saw that a primary school was named Klipdrift, they could not help bust some fire jokes.

Facebook page Africa, this is why I live here shared a picture of a school that is called Klipdrift and people were torn. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Some children are pouring Klipdrift for their fathers way before they have even seen the inside of a school, however, naming a school after an alcoholic beverage is questionable.

Facebook page Africa, this is why I live here shared a picture showing that a local primary school is called Klipdrift and they could not even deal. Only in Africa, neh?

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi had mad jokes after seeing this school’s name

The people of SA took to the comment section with jokes, some claiming that Klippies is the reason for many kids’ existence, so it seemed fitting, LOL.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Andrew Spring wants a refund on his schooling:

“Why wasn't I sent here I can safely say I was and still am, a loyal long-distance 'student'. ☺️”

Anthea La Grange dropped facts:

“Let’s be honest, this is how a lot of South African children came into existence. At least there’s no denial in this town ”

Madelein Babsie Van Niekerk confirmed:

“Yes, it really exists! . My youngest sibling used to attend there!”

Pearl Stevenson explained the situation:

“I live in Klipdrift... drive past this school every day. It is state run, not private. The area is rocky hence the name.”

Liezl Ferreira has inside info:

“My father was principal there 30 years ago no jokes.”

Paul Jansen van Rensburg had jokes:

“Another one before home time "TO OUR FUTURE LEADERS OF THE COUNTRY” bottoms up.”

What in the Zumba: man's weird dance at groove leaves SA peeps laughing out loud

In other news, Briefly News reported that a hilarious video of an actively focused gent had South African social media users cracking jokes.

The clip was shared on Facebook by SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads and shows the man demonstrating dance moves that look very similar to fitness workout exercise moves during a night out at groove.

“When you invite your gym instructor to your party,” the post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News