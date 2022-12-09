Thembi is so jealous that Malcolm is giving away a Toyota Hilux and she doesn’t even stand a chance

Malcolm shared a clip of Thembi drooling over the prize bakkie and it is hilarious to watch

The people of Mzansi love Thembi but they are in it to win it, this bakkie is what everyone is out to win

South African TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi has been going on about Malcolm giving her the prize bakkie, however, rules state that the family, unfortunately, cannot enter.

Thembi wishes she could have stood a chance to win this Toyota Hilux bakkie. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Source: UGC

Thembi has a vibrant personality that she is able to let free thanks to the Wentzel family. Her love for bakkies makes Mzansi laugh.

Malcolm shared a clip on his TikTok of Thembi sitting inside the bakkie they are giving away. The way she stroked the seat and gushed over the bells and whistles is hilarious!

Entries for the competition closed on 5 December and the winner is being announced today, 9 December.

The people of Mzansi gush over the bakkie with Thembi

This is a beautiful beast of a car. Like Thembi, many people pray they could be the winner. Some commented on how well sis looks in the car.

Take a look:

@Pearl Xaba said:

“I've never seen mam Thembi driving her new car.”

@georgekhosa911 said:

“Angels exists on this land. This family is amazing.”

@Zanele123_ said:

“Some people are blessed having such an awesome boss.”

@Scelo88 said:

“Hi guys I love both of you every day I watch your video I laughed ”

@David van Rooyen said:

“Thembi it's mine ”

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi has Mzansi in stitches as she grooves into the weekend

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi is a Mzansi fave. Her employer and bestie, Malcolm Wentzel, shared a clip showing fans what sis gets up to after hours.

Everyone puts on their professional hats when on duty, however, you can generally gauge what they will be like after hours. Thembi’s contagious energy and hilarious personality never disappoint.

Malcolm took to TikTok with a clip which he captioned “Thembi on Friday nights” and it is everything. The video shows Thembi grooving to some live music with a friend and her moves are priceless.

Source: Briefly News