South Africa’s electricity provider, Eskom implemented stage six loadshedding earlier this week

This meant many people would, unfortunately, experience numerous and extended power cuts throughout the day

Many peeps shared their personal experiences and dilemmas caused by the country’s power crisis

Whether you’re a student, employee, or business owner - the negative impacts of loadshedding have put a major damper on South Africans' spirits.

Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented this week resulting in many people experiencing numerous and extended power cuts throughout the day.

Mzansi peeps shared how they have been affected and severely impacted by the constant power cuts due to loadshedding. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tweeted that 6 770MW were shed on Monday evening. At the time, Eskom was officially implementing Stage 6 load shedding, which means 6 000MW is shed from the grid – or South Africans would be without power for at the very least six hours of the day.

Although the power utility has since been downgraded to stage 5, many South Africans are still very frustrated at the power disturbances which affect many people’s productivity and daily routines.

Briefly News asked netizens, both on Facebook and Twitter, just how loadshedding had affected them recently and whether they had any hope in the country’s electricity crisis.

The people responded. Check out some of the comments below:

Billy Alex Zuloe commented:

“I’m paying my DSTV for nothing these days.”

LE FA wrote:

“Loadshedding has affected my studies am always under pressure to study during the day while I prefer at night when my mind is a bit productive. There is no hope for S.A in the power crisis because how long have we been crying. At the start it was the story about it being winter no enough coals. I wonder what the story today .”

Dumos Yoko UNdondela remarked:

“Affected me positively, I have so much time to play and laugh with my kids. Can't imagine life without loadshedding hey.”

Thando Mlindi said:

“‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Angazi ....Sizozwa after the cabinet meeting.”

Ndumiso Mzimela wrote:

“Hell with hope Ramaphosa failed us as a nation, empty promises.”

Matshepi Phello replied:

“Very bad my all appliances even the geyser are damaged.”

Tumisang Mochaisa responded:

"The only hope is to invest in solar backup systems, its expensive but it's worth it."

Nomazondi Ncetani asked”

“Was there ever hope to begin with?”

Marcus M Peter commented:

“Thanks a lot Eskom now I've got another excuse of avoiding my girlfriend I'm sorry babe it's load shedding +nertwork.”

Crying student let Eskom know his laptop only work when plugged in

In another story, Briefly News reported that with loadsheding having been ramped up to stage six, people are suffering. One young Mzansi man let the higher powers of Eskom know that not all laptops work without power, and his struggle resonated with many.

Stage six loadshedding has some Mzansi citizens sitting without power for more than 10 hours a day… and that is not to mention the endless problems that follow, like internet issues.

TikTok user Gift Kelton Bozekana recorded a funny but real clip in which he let Eskom know that his laptop only works when there is electricity. He explained it as being “like a fridge.” Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a laptop that’s battery actually works.

Source: Briefly News