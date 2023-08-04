A video posted on TikTok shows several South Africans left stranded due to an absence of taxis in Cape Town

One woman shared that she had to walk from Maitland to Gugulethu due to the strike which the South African National Taxi Council enforced

Many netizens were disappointed to see how commuters were affected by the issue and shared their views

A young lady took to social media to share how she and many other commuters were left stranded and forced to walk on foot due to the pending taxi strike in Cape Town.

A woman shared how she was left with aching feet due to walking from Maitland to Gugulethu. Image: @zoe_dlw/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares how she had to walk long distances due to a taxi strike

A video posted on TikTok by @zoe_dlw shows many people looking stranded with no taxis in sight. Others are also seen walking together in groups as they make their way to their given destinations.

@zoe_dlw shared that she had to walk from Maitland to Gugulethu as she had no alternative transport.

"Yho, my feet are currently killing me ," wrote in the TikTok post.

According to TimesLive, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a taxi strike hours earlier, claiming the industry was being unfairly targeted by authorities impounding their vehicles.

The Department of Employment and Labour also issued a statement informing the public that services offered at Labour Centres around Cape Town are currently negatively affected due to the strike.

"It should be noted that as a result of the strike commuters are being left stranded across the Cape Metropolitan after taxi operators went on strike yesterday."

South Africans react to the video with compassion

Many netizens were disheartened to see how innocent people were negatively affected by the taxi strike.

Nails On Greens wrote:

"Police should have escorted stranded people home this isn’t right to walk this far."

Doncie commented:

"Imagine if the weather was bad✋."

Sandi-Leigh replied:

"As long everybody walks in group you'll be safe. Hope everybody got/gets home safe!"

Klaas reacted:

"Long walk to freedom all over again."

ratofatso_k

"One thing about Cape Town, when they say it’s taxi’s strike they don’t play…. Yhuuuu ."

AnaBanana commented:

"I am so so sorry that innocent people were dragged into this. Please keep safe."

Lesedi Mathonsi said:

"Imagine that one girl that decided to slay and wear heels."

