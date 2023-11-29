A South African man has been selling cream doughnuts in the streets of Thohoyandou Plaza in Limpopo for several years

His story has been shared on social media, and he has been praised for his hard work and determination

Many people have commented on his post, expressing their admiration for his hustle and wishing him continued success

A man's determination to sell doughnuts has inspired many. Image: Kasi Economy

Source: Facebook

In the bustling streets of Thohoyandou Plaza in Limpopo, South Africa, a man embodies the true spirit of entrepreneurship and resilience.

Man's doughnut hustle gains recognition

Rain or shine, early every morning, this hardworking individual sets up his stall, ready to serve his community with his freshly made cream doughnuts.

His story, shared by Kasi Economy on Facebook, inspires many. It is a testament to the power of determination and the unwavering belief in one's dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

His story is a beacon of hope, a reminder that anything is possible with hard work, perseverance, and a positive attitude. He inspires his community, a symbol of the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in South Africa.

SA shows the businessman love

His unwavering determination and infectious positivity have not gone unnoticed. Many have taken to social media to share his story and express their admiration for his hustle. Their words of encouragement serve as fuel, propelling him forward on his journey to success.

The Gas Guy commented:

"Those creamy doughnuts are really nice!"

Millie dubai runner said:

"Very true and inspiring ❣️❣️❣️."

Lillyan Graced wrote:

"That's the Spirit."

Lucky Sakonta commented:

"Much Respect and Lots of Blessings ."

Fifi Blaq said:

"Keep showing up my brotherone day it will all make sense."

Hester Stiller commented:

"Thank you Kasi Hustlers for sharing a post filled with hope and inspiration. I wish this enterprising individual blessings of hope, courage, endurance, strength, peace, kindness, good will and love always. May his business grow from strength to strength."

Man sells scones in Randburg

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man selling scones on the Randburg streets and helping the unemployed is being given flowers for his hustle.

The man also explained that his grind assists young people who need jobs, and his street selling got some unemployed people permanent work in the city. Netizens raved about the gent and how he had a heart of gold.

@mrceophotography shared the video on his TikTok account. The video shows the Tiktokker emphatically greeting the gent, Wezi. They talk about how people on TikTok want to show him love and support him for selling scones on the road. He reveals that they are always on Malibongwe Drive.

Source: Briefly News