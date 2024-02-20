Mzansi was horrified after bold criminals robbed motorists on the M1-M2 in johannesburg

The incident happened while people were stuck in traffic, and five armed men stole their belongings

Netizens shared their concerns about how crime in the country was spiralling out of control

Criminals rocked Mzansi when they robbed motorists on the M1. Images: Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images and Andersen Ross Photography

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were shattered after a group of thugs robbed motorists on the M1-M2 highway in Johannesburg on 20 February. The incident rocked the nation and left the country worried about how crime has become.

Robbers rob motorists on M1

According to phones, the incident happened while motorists were stuck in traffic. Suddenly, a group of armed thugs appeared and robbed the motorists. Armed with 9mm guns, the robbers, which were five in total, took motorists’ belongings, which included cellphones and other belongings. They then escaped using bridges to avoid being captured.

The director of Vision Tactical, Yaseen Theba, confirmed the incident and added that many witnesses shared information about the suspects’ appearances and the robberies on social media. He said that this one has had more similar incidents this month. He warned motorists to avoid opening their windows because of the heat, which leaves them vulnerable to attack.

Netizens stunned by crime

South Africans on Facebook were scared at how crime was spiralling out of hand after the robbery incident took place.

Judy King said:

“It’s an absolute disgrace. We’ve reached a stage where you’re not safe anywhere, not in your home, your car, while you’re walking, cycling, running or at work.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe asked:

“How did we end up here, though?”

Mashilape Mokgwadi answered:

“By keeping the ANC in power as the government of doing nothing.”

Denise Veller remarked:

“An absolute failed state, while the politicians are all secure with their bodyguards and security details paid for by the nation.”

Mkhari Love Them All noted:

“Welcome to the ANC-led government, where being robbed is normal in SA.”

Tidi Pheto observed:

“What angers me about this is that it’s a fact that you can’t even shoot them because you’ll be charged. Criminals are protected by our constitution in this country.”

