Nkosinathi Phakathi was handed 42 life sentences and 791 years behind bars for his crimes

Phakathi terrorised the Ekurhuleni region for nine years, committing numerous crimes

The 40-year-old was found guilty of 90 counts of rape and targeted mostly school-going children

The National Prosecuting Authority is celebrating the sentence handed down to serial rapist, Nkosinathi Phakathi. Image: Submitted.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentencing of serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi.

The 40-year-old was sentenced to 42 life terms and 791 years and six months direct imprisonment for numerous crimes which spanned over nine years.

Phakathi was sentenced in the Pretoria High Court, which also ordered that he be declared unfit to possess a firearm and that his name be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders and the National Child Protection Register.

Phakathi found guilty of 90 rape counts

The 40-year-old was found guilty of 90 counts of rape, four counts of compelled rape, three counts of compelling or causing a child to witness a sexual act, and 43 counts of kidnapping. He was also found guilty of two counts of assault.

His reign of terror lasted from 2012 to 2021 in and around Ekurhuleni. In November 2022, he was also found guilty of four counts of theft.

Phakathi's youngest victim was only 9

The serial rapist targeted chiefly school-going children, preying on them while they were either going to or coming back from school. His youngest victim was only nine years old. Some of his victims were also adults, who he targeted in their own homes.

The court heard that he pretended to be an electrician there to fix appliances to gain entrance into the homes. He raped some of his victims in the presence of children and, in some instances, raped more than one person in the house.

Phakathi asked for leniency

During sentencing, the 40-year-old's legal representative asked the court to be lenient.

Through his lawyer, Phakathi argued that he wasn't the same person he was when he committed the offences.

But Judge Lesego Makolomakwe agreed with the state that Phakathi showed no remorse and was beyond rehabilitation. Makolomakwe also said that the court was responsible for protecting communities from perpetrators like him.

Phakathi pleads guilty to 148 charges

Previously Briefly News reported that Phakathi pleaded guilty to 148 charges in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

He faced numerous charges, including rape, sexual assault, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Phakathi initially faced 203 charges, however, the state decided to drop 55 of those charges.

