Suspected serial rapist, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, pleaded guilty to 148 charges in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court

He is accused of numerous charges, including rape, sexual assault, and possession of an unlicensed firearm

Phakathi’s alleged attacks date back 10 years ago, and his alleged victims were aged between 12 and 20 years old

GAUTENG - Suspected serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi’s guilty plea statement is expected to be read in court on Wednesday, 2 November.

He pleaded guilty to 148 charges in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, 1 November.

The 32-year-old is accused of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The alleged attacks date back to 2012; his alleged victims were between 12 and 20. Phakathi initially faced 203 charges; however, the state dropped the 55 charges, according to TimesLIVE.

Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said that Phakathi is linked to at least 93 rape cases.

Phakathi has been in a prison hospital since last March after being shot in the leg while allegedly attempting to flee from the police. SowetanLIVE reported that Phakathi’s leg has since been amputated.

