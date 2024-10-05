Concerned e-hailers formed a convoy and headed to offices in Randburg in protest over their safety on Friday

The daylight murder of an e-haling driver in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 25 September, sparked the events

Accompanying them was a hearse carrying the body of the slain driver, with online users lamenting the killing

E-hailing drivers formed a convoy to Randburg to protest over safety after the recent killing of a driver. Image: @JoburgMPD

RANDBURG — Johannesburg e-hailing drivers, fed up at being held ransom by thugs, staged a demonstration on Friday, 4 October, following the killing of a driver in Berea in Johannesburg.

In a viral video taken on Wednesday, 25 September, a suspect was seen engaging the driver moments before pulling out a gun and shooting him dead.

E-hailers protest with slain driver's body

He was first captured leaning into an open driver's side window and then turning to walk away before the driver stepped out of his car.

After appearing to have said something to the man, he raised his hands to shield the gunfire as four shots rang out.

He collapsed to the ground after taking hits to his body, and the shooter, who appeared to be with a second person, calmly walked away from the scene.

The incident happened in broad daylight at the corner of Lilly and Olivia Streets.

Police arrested one of the alleged suspects on 26 September at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

A clip surfaced of the arrest and recovery of the gun suspected to have been used in the killing.

On Friday, Yeoville and Hillbrow e-hailing drivers äccompanied a hearse with the body of the slain driver to a major e-hailing company's offices in Randburg.

Their demonstration called for the company to respond to the incident and other similar past tragedies and enforce stricter safety measures for operators.

Online community express say

Some online users following the developments lauded the swift arrest, while others called for justice for the deceased's family.

@custy_kgadi wrote:

"That was quick, thanks to @MTshwaku. Your team is working."

@mqhelenqabankos said:

"This arrest was too easy."

@wacirak added:

"Justice for the deceased family. Keep [up] the good work, @SAPoliceService, and clean up the streets."

Other users lamented the driver's decision to step out of the car and verbally confront the men.

@ronaldanele wrote:

"Looks like they had taken what they wanted. Why did he come out of the car."

@Mbalie707 said:

"He was supposed to drive away."

@Uncle_Tau added:

"He should have stayed in his car. Sad, sad event."

