“RIP Desmond Tutu”: Mzansi Mourns the Loss of Struggle Icon Archbishop Tutu

Prominent world figures and everyday South Africans have taken to social media, sending their condolences to the Tutu family

Leaders like President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sir Richard Branson shared their fondest memories with the struggle icon

While it's been mostly positive, some peeps feel Tutu should still be held responsible for "what he did' to Mama Winnie

The recent news of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing has stirred heartfelt reactions from all over the world. Public figures like President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sir Richard Branson and even Piers Morgan took to their social media accounts to remember the late political leader.

Prominent world figures and everyday South Africans have taken to social media, sending their condolences following Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

They also shared a few touching pics.

Check out some of the social media posts below:

@CyrilRamaphosa said:

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead. We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation."

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

"Exceedingly heartsore to note the passing of Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu. He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and lightness to heaviness. Heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah, the family, friends and staff. May his unconquerable soul rest in peace."

While it's been mostly positive on social media, some peeps had to remind Mzansi that Tutu's legacy has not been all positive.

Many were sad the leader had not apologized for what they felt was the demonisation of Mama Winnie at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which Tutu headed, all those years ago:

@Rakgadi_EM said:

"Desmond Tutu R.I.P but we will never forget what you did to mama Winnie."

@Sandile_K14 said:

"Desmond Tutu has passed away, I hope he sought forgiveness for how he treated Mama Winnie!

"When all is said and done, may he rest in peace."

Breaking News: Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90 dies at his Cape Town home

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, has passed away at his Cape Town home. The office of the presidency made the announcement on Sunday, 26 December.

In a statement issued this morning, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele shared that President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the news. On behalf of the nation, he's sent his deepest condolences to Mam Leah Tutu, the Tutu family, and the friends and comrades of the late struggle icon, Business Day reports.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated SA.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead," the statement read in part.

According to News 24, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was 90 at the time of his passing. He's survived by his wife Leah, their four children and his many grandchildren.

