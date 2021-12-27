Barack Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Obama spoke about the kind of person Tutu was and also mentioned the late bishop's activism and fight for liberation

Social media users were touched by the former US president's message and shared their own comments under his tweets

Former US president Barack Obama shared a heartwarming tribute in honour of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Obama took to Twitter where he described Tutu as a "universal spirit" and also mentioned Tutu's sense of humour.

The politician talked about Tutu's struggle for liberation and justice in South Africa and how the late anti-apartheid activist also had concerns about injustices that occurred elsewhere in the world.

Barack Obama shared a touching tribute online in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Image: Saul LOEB / AFP and RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Obama shared two tweets in a thread that gained thousands of likes:

Social media users share their condolences following Obama's post

@TaliaMbuya said:

Thank you President Obama for your kind words. He fought a good fight of faith, now heaven has gained another Christian soldier. March on Archbishop Desmond Tutu, your legacy lives on."

@JLB53149935 responded with:

"Said eloquently and poignantly, by a good man who leads with dignity and class."

@Adeck314 commented:

"Such a great leader, he will be missed. He has fought the good fight and won, now is left the crown of righteousness which Christ will give him. He inspired many others."

@adnildyob shared:

"What a mighty good man! #DesmondTutu RIP."

@freekev22 tweeted:

"RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu. A true titan in the ongoing struggle for equality and justice."

@MelissaNtheEast added:

"He is with the ancestors now. Rest in power, Bishop Tutu."

"RIP Desmond Tutu": Mzansi mourns the loss of struggle icon Archbishop Tutu

The recent news of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing stirred heartfelt reactions from all over the world. Briefly News reported that public figures like President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sir Richard Branson and even Piers Morgan took to their social media accounts to remember the late political leader.

Just a few of the thousands of messages left for the late bishop can be viewed below:

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

"Exceedingly heartsore to note the passing of Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu. He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and lightness to heaviness. Heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah, the family, friends and staff. May his unconquerable soul rest in peace."

@richardbranson

"I’m so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away – the world has lost a giant. He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend."

