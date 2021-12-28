South Africans are left wondering why the African National Congress wants to throw its annual birthday celebrations

The ruling party says it will allow 2 000 people to attend the event and President Cyril Ramaphosa is guaranteed to be one of the speakers

Social media users are wondering who will pay for the party and some people are saying the ANC should rather use the event money to pay workers their salaries

The African National Congress is forging ahead with preparations for its 110th birthday party, which will take place on 8 January, 2022, however, many South Africans do not believe it is a good idea for various reasons.

The party was unable to host celebrations last year because of concerns about the Covid19 pandemic, however, this time around, the party says the celebrations, which are always much-anticipated by supporters, will go ahead.

The ANC will host a birthday celebration at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 8 January next year to celebrate 110 years. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Unlike previous birthday parties that have been large-scale events, the ANC says it will only allow 2 000 people to attend the event scheduled to take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo, according to TimesLIVE.

The ANC's birthday festivities are traditionally preceded by a week-long program in which the party's leadership interacts with regular citizens, however, there is currently no indication if that will happen next year, reports SowetanLIVE.

The ANC has circulated an official poster for the birthday party celebrations and President Cyril Ramaphosa will be speaking at the event.

South Africans have questions about the ANC's birthday celebration

On Twitter and Facebook, South Africans have weighed in the ANC's announcement and some people want to know who will foot the bill for the event.

Others are wondering why they can't use the money that will be spent on the celebrations to pay workers their outstanding salaries. Here's what Twitter peeps had to say:

@RamafaloMoses said:

"Birthday party is going to take place in Polokwane, the same place where the decision of collapsing our country was taken in 2007 they have money to make birthday celebration? Did they pay their workers?"

@dfv65 said:

"Elephant in the room - who’s going to foot the bill?"

@MichaelShadung said:

"Send a WhatsApp message and channel that money (transport, venue, etc) towards covering the outstanding salaries "

Others raised concerns about large gatherings during a pandemic

@Lefa53546312 said:

"Hawu Madoda ANC gatherings are immune to corona?"

@Sanush28 said:

"Let me understand this, @CyrilRamaphosa can celebrate and invite crowds but we are still governed by a Curfew?????"

@MrSatyriasis_ said:

"So when ANC comrades congregate together the virus is in hibernation?"

Stanley Mathabatha encourages ANC supporters to keep backing President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

