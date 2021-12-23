President Cyril Ramaphosa still has support in areas that seem to have been overtaken by RET forces

One of the president's staunch supporters, Stanley Mathabatha urged the African National Congress's supporters to respect and support Ramaphosa

ANC Peter Mokaba region leaders will continue leading the region after the majority of them won over voters

POLOKWANE - Support for President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently on shaky ground in some provinces that used to be his strongholds.

Some areas in his home province in Limpopo have now sided with Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction which is affiliated with former President Jacob Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa still has prominent leaders backing him within the ANC. Images: @OtpLimpopo & Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

However, the president still has prominent leaders within the organisation that are willing to back him and help win African National Congress's presidency in December 2022.

Stanley Mathabatha, the Limpopo ANC chairperson is one of the leaders willing to throw their weight behind Ramaphosa.

Speaking at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Mathbatha encouraged supporters who were gathered to continue supporting Ramaphosa because he was fairly elected, according to SABC News.

"[The] President was elected by a duly convened and certified conference of the ANC therefore we must respect and support him," said Mathabatha.

He also urged supports to unify and standard against divisions within the ruling party.

ANC regional conference sees many leaders retain power

News24 reports the ANC's Peter Mokaba region's elections saw many of the leaders retaining their positions within the party uncontested.

John Makoro Mpe who is also the mayor of Polokwane remained popular and was elected the chairperson of the region once again.

The win in the Peter Mokaba region was quite different to the voting that took place in Vhembe and Sekhukhune regions which saw many votes swaying to RET faction members.

Ramaphosa loses favour with RET, supporters warned against electing him as ANC president again

Briefly News previously reported that in 2022 the African National Congress (ANC) will elect its next president, a position that President Cyril Ramaphosa is vying for.

However, the president seems to have lost support in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

A faction called the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) group opposed the president's CR22 campaign and showed their support for former president Jacob Zuma, who was recently ordered to return to prison after his medical parole was deemed unlawful.

RET blames many of the ANC's issues, including loss of voter support in the local government election, on Ramaphosa.

According to the Daily Maverick, Ramaphosa's remaining supporters believe that Jacob Zuma's trial and prison sentence influenced voters to vote for other parties.

