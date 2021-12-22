The Economic Freedom Fighters are not happy that their mayor-elect in the Northern Cape was voted out by two opposition parties

The African National Congress and the Freedom Front Plus teamed up to vote out Mayor Leonard Makena

Some South Africans are surprised by the ANC's decision to vote with the FF+, while others say that just how politics work

HOPETOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters in the Northern Cape are not willing to accept that their newly-elected mayor of Thembelihe Municipality was voted out by the African National Congress and the Freedom Front Plus.

The party says the move by the political organisations was in some way unlawful and they will head to court to have the matter resolved.

The EFF says the meeting held by the ANC and FF+ to vote out Mayor Leonard Makena was illegal. Image: Alet Pretorius

Leonard Makena was voted in as the mayor of the municipality in November following the local government elections. He became one of the first people to take up mayorship as a representative of the Red Berets, according to The South African.

Aubrey Baartman, the EFF Provincial Chairperson, says the party will not accept what happened and will be filing for an urgent court order on Wednesday, 22 December.

Baartman says the meeting that decided the fate of Makena was void and the party wants a court interdict to declare that it was. He says he wants the municipality to continue its provision of delivery services to the community, reports SABC News.

“It is very clear that we will never accept this illegal and disruptive behaviour," says Baartman.

South Africans find the partnership between the ANC and FF+ strange

Heading online, some people stated that they found the partnership between the ruling party and the opposition party FF+ quite strange, while others stated that it was not strange at all.

Here are a few comments to check out:

@ProfBoski said:

"ANC is so interesting, they are demagogues. They want power nomakanjani, they don't care about people."

@DproNene said:

"ANC will take this EFF out one by one."

@Xolela68258023 said:

"That's what coalitions are all about... Greed greed greed."

@Feliza201624122 said:

"Isn't this democracy?"

@ticorizor said:

"When the "hunters" become the "hunted" & the "hunted" become the "hunters"! They say, 'A day is very long in politics'."

@McKat_Dee said:

They are not called politics for nothing."

EFF councillors resign from top positions in municipalities

In other EFF-related news, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, explained that EFF councillors who had been appointed as mayor and speaker of the council in two municipalities have resigned from their positions.

The EFF speaker in Mamusa Local Municipality was asked to resign by the party because he won his position because of the support he received from the ANC, according to Malema.

He further explained that the EFF mayor in Metsimaholo Local Municipality was happy to resign when asked to do so because the ANC members in that municipality were beginning to ask for illegal favours.

