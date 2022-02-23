The South African hip hop industry woke up to the devastating news of the untimely passing of Riky Rick.

Various reports indicate that the Boss Zonke hitmaker committed suicide at his home after a long battle with depression

Tributes have been pouring in from both fans and industry colleagues including Pearl Thusi, DJ Maphorisa, Lasizwe and Uncle Vinny

Social media users have also castigated those who promote cyberbullying especially on platforms such as Twitter

The sad news of rapper Riky Rick's passing hit Mzansi like an atomic bomb. The I can't believe it rapper reportedly committed suicide following a long battle with depression.

Pearl Thusi, Uncle Vinny, Lasizwe and others have taken to social media to pay tributes to Riky Rick. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gall Images and Jabulani Langa/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Social media has been abuzz with tributes following the announcement of Riky's death. Celebrities and industry colleagues have also expressed shock over the incident.

Taking to Twitter Pearl Thusi shared several broken hearts and crying emojis and expressed that she wished everything was not true.

"Wtf is going on?

Can this please not be true? "

Uncle Vinny also took to the micro-blogging application to say that he wished everything was a dream. He wrote:

"SOMEBODY WAKE ME UP! "

Socialite Thulasizwe described the rapper as the nicest and coolest person.

He said: "The nicest and coolest person I have ever met. I am not okay."

Celebrities are not the only ones who are at loss following Riky Rick's death. Fans also flooded social media with tributes for the SAMA nominated star.

@Im_Pacho wrote:

"RIP Ricky Rick leader of the culture fashion icon strength to the family, friends and fans you touched so many lives the marathon continues."

Mzansi peeps have also taken this opportunity to blast those who perpetrate and support hate speech and cyberbullying on social media.

@Noxza_dube wrote:

"If we are serious about Cyber Bullying we should drag Chris Excel to Cassper Nyovest to go and apologize about the Andile Mpisane, Child and Baby mama nonsense. We have all supported his nonsense, I will apologise for my part too in bullying Cassper. #RIPRikyRick"

