Riky Rick's family have confirmed the news of his passing and they also requested privacy during this difficult time

Although the family did not state the cause of Riky's death, various reports indicate that the rapper took his own life

Somizi, DJ Tira, rapper Boity and DJ Zinhle have taken to Instagram to share touching tributes following the news

South African rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, passed away on Wednesday 23 February; he was 34.

South African celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to rapper Riky Rick, who died on Wednesday 23 February. Image: @rikyrickworld

The Makhado family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to social media and the press. The statement revealed that Riky passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Johannesburg. They however did not reveal the cause of death.

According to Sunday World, Ricky committed suicide following a long battle with depression. The publication reports that sources told them that the Amantombazane rapper used a rope. He was allegedly found by his team, who rushed him to the nearest hospital. The rapper unfortunately died on his way there.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the country following Riky's death. Popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to pour his heart out. The Idols SA judge posted a video of himself embracing the rapper and wrote:

"I am not okay. On this day u asked me if I'm ok after everything I'd been through and I said I'm ok. Then u said Somizi pls let me know if u need to talk or need anything. I promised I will, little did I know I'm hugging u for the last time. Rest papi...I love u."

Rapper Boity also posted a picture of the Nafukwa hitmaker alongside a lengthy caption. She spoke about how Riky Rick's selflessness opened many doors for many in the industry.

She wrote:

"Words fail me. *sigh* Go well, my friend. Your resilience changed the game! Your selfless heart opened so many doors for many. You changed a lot of lives, including mine! I’m eternally grateful to have known your kind. Your spirit lives on FOREVER! "

DBN Gogo was short for words. The music producer posted pictures of their fun times with Riky Rick and she simply wrote:

"We Never Die. We Multiply ❤️Thank you for everything!"

DJ Zinhle also paid tribute to the late king. She posted a picture alongside a crown.

Call Me Mr DJ hitmaker DJ Tira also posted a picture and a video of the rapper. He described him as the best.

He said: "Wow... Rest, soldier. Ulale ngokuthula. The best to ever do it."

Riky Rick opened up about anger and depression after the death of his father

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick is topping the trends list on social media following his untimely death. The young father and husband apparently took his own life on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

The rapper took to social media and left a cryptic message before he ended his life. The Boss Zonke hitmaker had opened up about battling anger and depression towards the end of September 2020.

In his podcast LAB LIVE, the artist shared that he went through dark space in his life after the passing of his dad. He reiterated that no one should do this life thing without a parent, but he has apparently left his wife and kids behind. His depression was so bad at some stage that he even decided to stop doing live gigs to sort his life out.

