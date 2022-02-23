DJ Tira is among the many Mzansi celebs who have been completely shaken by the loss of rap icon Riky Rick

The producer has shared his frustration with the lack of attention that celebrities get when they openly cry out for help

Tira is now trending alongside the late rapper as netizens deal with and respond to his message of pure frustration

Riky Rick's passing has sent shockwaves around Mzansi. As the tributes pour in, an important conversation about mental health is rising. DJ Tira has shared his own frustrations about celebrity mental health not being taken seriously.

DJ Tira has started an important conversation about listening to those who are crying out for help. The musician's pent-up emotions have been triggered by the tragic passing of rapper Riky Rick.

After finding out the news of Riky Rick's death, DJ Tira took to Twitter to share his feelings about celebrity cries being ignored. This sparked a conversation about what followers should do in such instances.

Many tried to drag Tira, claiming he doesn't have problems but some came to his defence to clarify what he meant by his tweet.

@pontsho_mp said:

"Your comments guys!!! I'm certain he means "men". This tweet simply says we need to care more about men and their emotions."

@Jabu446 wrote:

"He's not talking about being rich or poor, employed or in employed, he's talking about men in general and the fact that we expected to be strong and take it like a man while we bottle pain inside and it becomes toxic till you can't handle it, does someone ask you if you ok? No."

@liion_m tweeted:

"Funny how the people that are here bashing Dj Tira are the very same people acting all sad and shit that Ricky Rick allegedly committed suicide due to cyberbullying. We are a f****d nation."

@Gabbie_Kamo12 said:

"Don't make this about a select few people. All of us are going through something. Mental health is not designated to celebrities only."

DJ Tira also headed to Instagram to share a tribute for Riky Rick. The musician posted a video of the rapper being interviewed, suggesting that the words spoken were also a cry for help. Riky Rick ended the interview with:

"If you never hear from me again..."

Rapper Riky Rick passes away, sends ripples throughout Mzansi as people digest the shock of the circumstances

Briefly News reported that Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, better known as Riky Rick, is reported to have sadly taken his own life. The rapper raised self-harm concerns around 3am when he shared a cryptic message on social media. It was confirmed later in the morning that the musician had passed away.

Several sources have told Briefly News that Boss Zonke hitmaker Riky Rick is reported to have passed away earlier this morning. Fans and celebrity friends across the country are shattered as they share their tributes for the young musician.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper has been open about his struggles with depression since losing his father. The cause of death has yet to be commented on by the family.

