A young man could not believe his eyes when he saw that he had been recognised by his biggest idol, Nicki Minaj

@freddie_pro took to social media to share his overjoyed reaction to the post where the American female rapper expressed her pride in his skit videos inspired by her

South African online users are elated for him and said the loud Barb fan deserves the beautiful shout-out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There's no denying the fact that Nicki Minaj is one of the most influential people in music today. She became the highest-selling female rapper after only one year in the game.

A Nicki Minaj fan could not believe his luck when he got a special shoutout from the American rapper. Image: @freddie_pro/Twitter, Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A young South African man, or rather proud “Barb” (the nickname given to Nicki Minaj’s army of online fans), lost his mind after he got a shout-out from his biggest idol on Instagram recently.

@freddie_pro took to social media to share his overjoyed reaction to the post where the Pills N Potions star commended him on his natural talent in mimicking her, right to the tee in one of his skit videos.

Although the Insta post has since been deleted, a screenshot was captured in the nick of time. Check it out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The young man, who currently refers to himself as Freddie Minaj, has several videos and images on his social media platforms that pay homage to Nicki’s name, songs, and albums. Here's his reaction to the musician's shoutout:

The cyber community went crazy in response to the post:

@Rebel_Crissi shared:

“Wow, congrats babe this is so well deserved, you're so talented!”

@sotho_baee responded:

“I love you but is your back okay??? Cause that fall.”

@seesiderocksx1 replied:

“Love this but I couldn’t help but laugh when he missed the seat lmaooo.”

@aobakwee_ commented:

“This is heartwarming.”

@p_laytimeisover reacted:

“No but I would react the exact same way. Congrats.”

@luu0304 said:

“Awwwww my baby you deserve it and so much more, good luck.”

Nicki Minaj shows off beautiful Kung Fu Panda-themed party for son's 1st birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on 30 September, renowned Young Money rapper Nicki Minaj's son turned one. To mark the special day, Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty threw the boy a party fit for a prince.

Via numerous social media posts on Tuesday, October 5, the Super Bass rapper shared photos of the Kung Fu Panda-themed party, they organised for him.

The celebrations were held at an exquisite location by the beach, all thanks to a fellow celebrity. Nicki divulged that rapper and businessman Diddy had a hand in making the day a success.

"Diddy love you so much. Thank you for coming through for us," she wrote.

Source: Briefly News