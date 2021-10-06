Nicki Minaj held an exquisite, Kung Fu Panda-themed party for her sweet son as he turned a whole one years old

The rapper declared love for the boy while wishing God’s blessings upon their life on his special day

Nicki divulged that fellow rapper Diddy helped make the day a success and she was extremely grateful

On September 30, renowned Young Money rapper Nicki Minaj's son turned one. To mark the special day, Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty threw the young boy a party fit for a prince.

Nicki Minaj held a Kung Fu Panda-themed party for her son. Photos: Nicki Minaj.

Via numerous social media posts on Tuesday, October 5, the Super Bass rapper shared photos of the Kung Fu Panda-themed party, they organised for him.

The celebrations were held at an exquisite location by the beach, all thanks to a fellow celebrity. Nicki divulged that rapper and businessman Diddy had a hand in making the day a success.

"Diddy love you so much. Thank you for coming through for us," she wrote.

It seems Niki's son is s diehard Kung Fu Panda fan, as the cake also featured animated characters from the movie.

Message to son

Referring to the young lad as Papa Bear, an animated character in the film, Nicki expressed pride in having him as a son.

She declared her undying love for him and wished God’s blessings upon him.

“Mama is so proud of you, Papa Bear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world.

I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy and daddy will never stop loving you,” she wrote.

Cutting cake

Nicki admitted that the boy’s birthday was memorable, but they forgot to cut the birthday cake.

“Once everyone left I remembered we didn’t cut the cake so I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas. It was so much fun,” she wrote.

The rapper concluded by expressing gratitude to everyone who sent her son gifts on his special day.

Birthday messages

Netizens sent the young boy belated birthday wishes stating:

@youngmoney:

“Lil Papa Bear.”

@tashacobbsleonard:

“Happy birthday Papa Bear!”

@adutakech:

“Happy birthday sweet Angel Papa.”

First words

Briefly News previously reported that Nicki was thrilled after her son spoke for the first time.

In the video shared on Thursday, September 2, Nicki posed on a couch with Kenneth and their son on her lap.

Referring to the child as Papa Bear, she urged him to say hi, and he did it.

"He said Hi for the gram," Nicki captioned the footage.

