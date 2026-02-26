Rassie Erasmus has reacted after unveiling his Springboks squad for the first alignment camp ahead of the 2026 season

The Springboks head coach included over 10 uncapped players in the 49-man list as they prepare for the new season

The Boks coach reactions and the decision to call up young players sparked mix reactions from rugby fans on social media

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has explained the decision behind an alignment camp and why over 10 uncapped players were invited to join other veterans in the camp set to take place in Cape Town.

Erasmus released a 49-man squad that would participate in the alignment camp, scheduled to take place between Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and Friday, March 9, 2026.

The players based abroad and unable to attend physically are expected to join the camp virtually from anywhere in the world.

Erasmus speaks on Springboks squad

Erasmus expressed satisfaction with the composition of the squad, describing it as a dynamic blend of emerging talent and proven performers who have excelled for their provincial sides. He noted that the camp presents an important opportunity to integrate some of the country’s brightest young prospects into the national setup, allowing them to familiarise themselves with the Springboks’ systems, culture, and expectations.

He added that Bathobele, Haashim and Cheswill had briefly trained with the squad last season, and the exposure proved highly beneficial to their growth. Erasmus is confident that the newcomers and first-time alignment attendees will similarly benefit, gaining deeper insight into the team’s operational standards and professional environment.

Turning his attention to the upcoming campaign, the Bok coach emphasised that preparations are well advanced ahead of the international opener against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June. He highlighted the extensive groundwork done behind the scenes to ensure the squad is fully equipped for what promises to be a demanding season.

Erasmus on reason behind alignment camp

According to Erasmus, the coaching and management teams have invested significant time and effort into fine-tuning both the strategic and logistical elements of the programme.

With those foundations firmly in place, the focus now shifts to assembling the players and building cohesion as they begin their on-field preparations.

He concluded by confirming that a second Springboks alignment camp is scheduled to take place in May as part of the broader build-up to the season.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Erasmus' decision to invite 11 uncapped players to Springboks alignment camp in Cape Town.

Uhlan Lackay said:

"Fantastic to see the Springboks bringing in fresh talent and preparing for the year ahead, looking strong!"

Wayne Frasca shared:

"Rassie knows things we don't...Bokke Baby..."

George wrote:

"With all the Kak going on across the world, I really am grateful to be a Bok supporter. One of the few lights in a gloomy-looking future."

Craig Nieuwenhuizen commented:

"Would have loved to see Embrose Papier in the group. He is really having another year of great form."

Philasande Sixaba added:

"If you’re looking for a like-for-like alternative to Wilco Louw, Kai Pratt is that guy! Scary how much talent is being invited to this first alignment camp of the year."

Source: Briefly News