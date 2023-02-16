Two white men went viral on TikTok for dancing to the Amapiano soundtrack Duck Vibes by Vibekulture Sa & Mcdeez Fboy

With the video receiving over a million views, it showcases that Amapiano transcends race and culture

The two men impressed South Africans with their dance moves, and Mzansi showed love to the dancers in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Washa! White boys get down to the yanos. @afrosam_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dlala mlungu! Two white men shared a viral TikTok post dancing to the Amapiano soundtrack Duck Vibes by Vibekulture Sa & Mcdeez Fboy. The video had over one million views at the time of publishing, and the boys could dance.

White boys get down to Amapiano and get it right

The yanos has gone global, transcending race and culture. So if you thought white boys couldn't dance to it, think again. These two prove that they can do that and more. See the video for yourself below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans were impressed by the dance moves

Mzansi will get behind you if you can get down to the yanos. And if you're a white boy, even better. You are invited to the braai. Netizens took to the comments to show love to the two dancers. Here is what they had to say:

@mduduzitshabalal51 said:

"You can keep the land, plus we'll also give you a Zulu girl."

@AtisangRosa added:

"We approve."

@user5397437275342 said:

"I can be your makoti and your wife at the same time, sir."

@Bohlale Hlakzibit Mc commented:

"I'm proud of you guys - nailed it."

Skilled school boy in native dress dance inside classroom

In other viral dance news, Briefly News reported on a young boy impressing with his dance moves during class. He danced as if his legs were not touching the ground, and his legwork was so amazing that people saluted him on TikTok

@Sarahlilian said:

"Nothing you wan tell me. Na Poco Lee son be this. The boy gat nice move. No stress."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News