A video of a woman sitting in her car as she goes on a rant about the month of December has gone viral online

The footage shows Twitter user @Musanathi2 go on about how there is so much overspending and commitments to attend during the festive season

She wished that she could sleep the entire month and many Mzansi netizens could relate to her pain

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

If you’re from Mzansi, you that December is more than just a month- it is a lifestyle. It is synonymous with summer chillers, good vibes, music, dance, groove, overspending and simply having a good time with loved ones.

But for one woman, it is the time of the year that she dreads most. Twitter user @Musanathi2 took to the bluebird app to voice out her frustrations.

One woman shared how she doesn't want to be involved in the hustle and bustle of December in Mzansi. Image: @Musanathi2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, she is heard going on a rant about how there is no month that annoys her like December!

“The unnecessary spending, the travelling, the million-and-fifty family gathering where you get asked a million questions. This is the month that you’re actually supposed to be resting but you’re never ever resting because you’re moving in between places and in between families,” she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Musanathi2 also touched on the pressures of moving into the new year and all the expectations of having new year’s resolutions and goals.

“Nothing changes except for the calendar. I don’t even want to see the chaos of December. If only I could sleep throughout that entire month,” she added.

Her funny video resonated with many social media users who couldn’t but relate to what she had to say. Check out some of the comments below:

@iAMSASHA___ wrote:

“Ngase ndilale uDecember wonke .”

@ThickNack commented:

“Awunaye uTilTok??I need this sound .”

@ZSage18 reacted:

“I agree with you .”

@Rami8479 responded:

“Iyooo I hear you Sis... True and all... Mare o motle.”

@Khesezzi_Uye commented:

“You put too much pressure on yourself. Don't go to family gatherings. Rest, I am known as an evil person because my peace is priority. Please do that. Prioritise your peace and rest.”

@nofoto_lumka wrote:

“I usually enjoy dec with isphithiphithi eso, but this dec undenzela iinerves. i've many micimbi's and yonke ifuna imali ndi broke engekaqali.”

Viral video of kids dancing at school is absolute December vibes

In another story, Briefly News reported that some lively school children recently demonstrated how to usher in the festive season in style.

The Ruzawi School shared the video on its Facebook profile, Briefly.co.za gathered. It shows the kids dancing vigorously to a performance.

It was captioned:

"Spirits soared after Friday morning Assembly thanks to our choir and musicians' impromptu rendition of 'I'm Better When I'm Dancing' ... happiness through music and motion!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News