The kind-hearted Ghanaian police officer gifted the child who was with her mother GH¢50 (R106) while on their way from Tema to Agbozume

Social media influencer Nana Tea, who witnessed the gesture, recounted that it happened at the Tsopoli tollbooth

Several people have testified of the officer's past kind deeds and praised him for helping to change negative perceptions of the Service

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some officers of the Ghana Police Service are changing the ill perception about the force relating to personnel who either beg or extort money from road users.

One kind-spirited police officer showed kindness to a child and her mother while they were en route from Tema to Agbozume.

According to the social media influencer James Annor Tetteh, known popularly as Nana Tea, the uniformed officer gifted the child GH¢50 (R106) after stopping their vehicle at Tsopoli tollbooth.

Photos of kind police officer. Source: Nana Tea/johansensei.com/newsghana.com.gh

Source: UGC

''This Police officer changed my perception about Police officers yesterday at Tsopoli tollbooth. After stopping us, he asked us where we were heading and a few other questions. A baby was sitting on her mum's lap. He quickly reached out to his pocket, dished out a GH¢50 note, gave it to the girl, and wished us a safe trip,'' he told Briefly News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nana Tea admitted that they were all stunned by the gesture.

''We were all shocked. Others testified that he's always been good to people. There are good police officers everywhere,'' he added.

His post has garnered massive reactions from social media users. Briefly News shared some of the comments below:

James Reynolds Abban said:

''It's simple, the dude was brought up well. His parents or whoever raised him did a good job.''

Eshun Emmanuel Andy shared an experience:

''Met the same policeman on my way to Sogakope. He enquired where we were heading and urged us to drive safely. He's so worthy of emulation.''

Nänä Teä replied:

''Eshun Emmanuel Andy oh wow.''

Benedictus Kitsi commented:

''Some of them are very objective and well mannered. God bless this Police officer.''

Felicia Esinam said:

''This is my first time hearing that a police officer has given out money to a stranger. Wow. God bless him.''

Charles Kumah Ntim commented:

''I think these are the types who make Ghana proud. Aban, God bless you for your exemplary life worthy of emulation.''

Prince Sedzro Odisikakesie said:

''This particular police inspector at Tsokpoli Barrier is one of the best, and if you get there and not in a seat belt, he will just advise you that the belt is for your own safety, so wear it and go. I really like him.''

Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man to Become a Journalist

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and philanthropist, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his life-long dream of becoming a journalist.

Popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar introduced Brown to his mentor, Bola Ray, the CEO of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment at the EIB office in Accra.

Source: Briefly News