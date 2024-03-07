Young Stunna amazed fans by sharing a video of his doppelganger performing on stage, joking about his lookalike covering gigs for him

The video, posted on Instagram, showed the striking resemblance between the two, with fans suggesting they collaborate on a project

Social media users were surprised by the resemblance, with some commenting on the twin's ability to mimic Young Stunna's facial expressions and style

Young Stunna had Mzansi taking a double look when he shared a video of his doppëlganger performing on stage. The star joked about having his lookalike covering for him at events.

Young Stunna has shared a video of his lookalike performing on stage. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna finds his twin

Mzansi musician Young Stunna was wowed when he saw a person who looked exactly like him, including his facial expressions. The star shared the video on his page, leaving his fans and followers confused.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Imithandazo hitmaker joked about how his long-lost twin will be covering gigs for him when he is out of the country. He wrote:

"Found my clone, found my twin, we never postponing or missing gigs, if I’m out the country the missions on him, going super harder than ever, bookings fully open. Let’s run the year. ‍♂️"

Fans react to Young Stunna's video

Social media users could not believe the striking resemblance between the two. Some said Young Stunna should find his twin and work with him on a project.

@pearlthusi said:

"He even makes those faces o like! "

@seekay_sa commented:

" yow he’s actually killing it"

@thaoutcast added:

"They better be paying him fr I literally just checked his timeline and this is beyond influence the clothes, the dressing, facial expressions. wuwe lo mos shasha "

@blckvrera noted:

"Lalela you have made his day he will never forget this moment game changer GOD BLESS YOU LIVE LAUGH LOVE LIFE"

@he.lovesherrrr said:

"Young Stunna from Shein "

@sa_vibez noted:

"When you promised a Stunna will be there but didn’t clarify which one "

DJ Zinhle reacts to having a lookalike in BBMzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle had her fans and followers going crazy after reacting to a post about her lookalike in the Big Brother Mzansi show.

Big Brother Mzansi fans thought they were seeing double when they saw DJ Zinhle's lookalike in the show. Many feel 25-year-old club hostess Zintle Mofokeng bears a striking resemblance to the Umlilo hitmaker.

